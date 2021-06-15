Autopsy reveals Paul, Maggie Murdaugh were shot ‘multiple times’

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a mother and son involved in a double homicide were shot multiple times.

Margaret Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were found shot to death last week at their family property in Colleton County.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Moselle Road in the Islandton community after receiving a 911 call Monday around 10:00 p.m. stating two people were dead.

The time of death on the autopsy report was listed as sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Both were laid to rest in Hampton County on Friday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is questioning several people connected to the case and said it is committed to a thorough investigation into the deadly shooting.