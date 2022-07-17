CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some special deliveries come at unexpected moments, so it’s good to have people like U.S. Navy Petty Officer Third Class Danielle Murphy at the ready.

Murphy helped deliver a baby on June 3 in the parking lot at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. The delivery came at 3 a.m. while she was assigned as an Aviation Hospital corpsman on administrative duty at the center.

In a story published to DVIDSHubs.net, a website that provides news, images, audio, video, and publications from military operations around the world, it was reported that Murphy was on a “long, quiet night” at the medical center when a man approached the Quarterdeck desk to let staff members know that his was wife might be in labor.

Murphy stayed calm and grabbed a wheelchair to assist the patient, but she quickly realized there wasn’t much time to move the mother.

“As soon as the doors opened, I saw her standing outside the vehicle holding onto the door and screaming,” Murphy said. “My intent was to help her get into the wheelchair, to get her to [Labor and Delivery] quickly, but then I looked down and noticed the baby was breech. I knew I needed to help get the baby out, so I steadied the mother and told her to push, and she was able to deliver the baby girl into my arms.”

Within seconds, Murphy labor-and-delivery nurses helped the family into the medical center. Murphy said being able to help deliver the baby was a great experience, but she isn’t seeking a job in labor and delivery anytime soon.

“I don’t have a baby and have never seen a baby born, so it was probably one of the most interesting things I have done in my entire career, and it’s a story I will probably tell for the rest of my life,” Murphy said. “I was just happy to be there to assist.”

Murphy has been in the Navy for six years. She is stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, working with the flight surgeon.