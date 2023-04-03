HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-month-old girl died Saturday evening after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home in Vance County Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened after 6 p.m. at a home on Raleigh Road about midway between Henderson and the Kittrell community, Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame told CBS 17.

The apparent drowning is under investigation, and the girl’s name will not be released until all of her relatives are contacted, Brame said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.