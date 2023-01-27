EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to track down leads after a newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a person called in at about 2 p.m. and said they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the newborn baby dead.

Deputies said they had found a man and a woman seen walking at about 12:30 p.m. in the area where the baby had been found but did not say whether they were considered persons of interest in the case.

Deputies had released a photo of the man and woman earlier on Thursday asking for help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond County 911 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers.