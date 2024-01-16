GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have located the juvenile mother of a baby found in a dumpster on Sunday.

On Monday, officials said the mother, who was not identified, was located on Sunday after the baby was found. Detectives contacted the North Carolina Department of Social Services to assist with the investigation.

No charges have been filed, and police said the baby was doing well at ECU Health Medical Center.

Officers responded to 1547 Bridle Circle at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a welfare check after a caller said a child was in a dumpster near an apartment building. The infant appeared to be one or two days old.

Greenville Fire and Rescue took the infant to ECU Health Medical Center for evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.