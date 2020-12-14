Baby giraffe cam: Nasha and her newborn are looking great!

Nashville Zoo’s Nasha the giraffe is going to be a mom and you’re all invited to witness this miracle!

Check-in on Nasha often on the three News 2 Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cameras below as we wait to meet Middle Tennessee’s newest member to the zoo!

There’s something special about Nasha. She is a Masai giraffe. One of the few of her kind left around the globe.

“The Masai giraffe, in particular, are one of the most threatened. They don’t have a lot of babies in their lifetime so each one is very valuable,” said Dr. Heather Schwartz, the zoo’s head veterinarian.

About Nasha: