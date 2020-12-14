Baby giraffe cam: Nasha and her newborn are looking great!

Nashville Zoo’s Nasha the giraffe is going to be a mom and you’re all invited to witness this miracle!
Check-in on Nasha often on the three News 2 Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cameras below as we wait to meet Middle Tennessee’s newest member to the zoo!
There’s something special about Nasha. She is a Masai giraffe. One of the few of her kind left around the globe.
“The Masai giraffe, in particular, are one of the most threatened. They don’t have a lot of babies in their lifetime so each one is very valuable,” said Dr. Heather Schwartz, the zoo’s head veterinarian.
About Nasha:
- Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe
- This is her first calf
- The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019
- The veterinary team conducts ultrasounds on Nasha monthly to track the calf’s heart rate and growth
- The newborn calf will likely be standing within an hour after birth
- Nasha shares the giraffe barn with Congo, a 16-year-old male, and Tazama, a 3-year-old female