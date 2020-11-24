Baby hit by car as mom, dad argue over custody in North Carolina, deputies say

Brianna Morris (left) and Jamar Griffin Sr. in photos from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby was injured after being hit by a car driven by the father during an argument with the mother of the baby in Harnett County, North Carolina Sunday afternoon, deputies say.

The incident was reported just after 1:15 p.m. at 399 Valley Forge Way S. which is in a neighborhood southeast of Cameron, according to a news release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies arrived on scene to find EMS placing an infant victim with injuries into an ambulance to prepare for an emergency transport,” the news release said.

The mother of the baby said she and the father of the baby were “having a custody dispute when she set the infant (in a car seat) in the path of the vehicle while they argued,” the release said.

The father became “frustrated with the argument” and left the scene “hastily” in the process hitting the baby in the car seat with the car, the news release said.

Brianna Morris, 26, was charged with felony negligent child abuse/serious bodily injury.

There are currently active warrants for Jamar Griffin Sr., 45, for the same charges, but he has not been taken into custody, deputies said.

The baby was still at a nearby hospital Monday night, but is expected to recover, according to the news release.

Morris was arrested at the scene and posted a $15,000 secured bond at the Harnett County Detention Center.

Anyone who knows the location of Griffin is asked to call 910-893-9111 or use an anonymous tip-line 910-893-0300.