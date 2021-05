WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby died after being attacked by family dogs Tuesday night in Johnston County, North Carolina, Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed.

The sheriff’s office responded to Riparian Court, which is near Dixon Road Elementary School in Willow Spring.

Bizzell said the father stepped outside to talk to a neighbor when the family’s two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old child, who died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.