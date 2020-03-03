Bank of America donates $250K to Mother Emanuel Memorial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bank of America has granted the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation Board $250,000 for the construction of a permanent memorial.

The memorial will honor the nine clergy and church members who died during the 2015 shooting.

Courtesy of: Dbox for The Mother Emanuel Nine Memorial / Handel

Architects

According to a press release, the memorial will feature a courtyard with two fellowship benches facing each other. The backs of the benches will be designed to arc up like wings. At the center of the courtyard will be a marble fountain with the names of the Emanuel 9 carved around the edge. There will also be an altar towards the back of the courtyard.

Courtesy of: Handel Architects

A survivor’s garden, surrounded by six stone benches and five trees, will be near the courtyard.

Architect Michael Arad, who designed the September 11 Memorial in New York, designed the project.

Mark Munn, Bank of America’s Charleston Market President, said that they are “honored to support this important memorial dedicated to remembering and honoring the lives and sacrifices of the clergy, church members, and of the survivors.”