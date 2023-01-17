WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Waxhaw pet rescue is trying to figure out what to do next after several of its animals were killed Sunday morning in a barn fire.

The fire at the Rover’s Rescue and Retreat killed several chickens, dogs, and a goat, officials said.

The nonprofit pet rescue said the barn served multiple purposes, including socializing dogs to human interaction.

“We get them healthy,” co-owner Holly Rogers said. “We get rid of the fleas and ticks, and in some cases, heartworms.”

Rogers said the cause of the fire is still being looked into but that they were told it might have been caused by a heat lamp that may have broken high up in the barn.

Rover has had a history within the Charlotte area, taking in rescues and fostering animals from across the Carolinas and often adopting their animals across other parts of the country.

Rogers said the rescue has helped hundreds of animals in its time in operation.