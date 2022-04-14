ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — A technician from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission rescued a bear cub Wednesday whose paw had become stuck in a tree.

Help Asheville Bears said the bear’s rear paw had become stuck between the tree trunk and a branch. One of the cub’s siblings had also stayed with it in the tree.

The organization reported the incident to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, which sent technician Ryan Luckadoo to rescue the bear.

The stuck cub was freed from the tree a short time later, and both cubs were able to climb down the tree.

Help Asheville Bears later shared video of the rescue on Facebook.