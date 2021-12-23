Beer garden wins battle with South Carolina church over alcohol license

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled a new beer garden in Lexington is just far enough away from a church to get its alcohol license.

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church had sued saying the Navy Yard on Main Biergarten and Restaurant was closer to the church than the 300 feet of separation required under state law.

The church also told the judge that people who could use drugs, have sex or get sick in their parking lot. But the judge agreed the distance should be measured from the church’s main door to the beer garden’s front door, instead of a back door just for employees and there was no evidence of bad behavior in the parking lot.