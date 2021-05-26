Bennettsville lottery winner kept his promise to his mom

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – A Bennettsville lottery player won $125,000 and called his Mom.

“Get your bills in order, Mom. I’m taking care of them,” he told her.

The good son says he was filling up his car at the Nanba LLC at 5167 Hwy. 38 N. in Bennettsville when he decided to buy a lottery ticket. He scratched the ticket in the parking lot and won the last top prize of $125,000 in the Lots of Cash game.

He drove to Columbia to cash in the winning ticket at the Lottery’s Claims Center. A few days later the Lottery caught up with the winner, who had kept his promise to his Mom and was enjoying the winnings.

“I’ve bought a new car,” he said.

The Pee Dee player overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win the last top prize of $125,000 in the Lots of Cash game.



Nanba LLC in Bennettsville received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.