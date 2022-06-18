UPDATE: The SC Department of Natural Resources has provided News 2 with details on the incident.

According to SCDNR, officials responded to a report of a man who was swimming in Lake Moultrie with his dog when the dog was attacked by an alligator.

The attack occurred in Lake Moultrie in the SCDNR Hatchery Wildlife Management Area.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to help the dog.

SCDNR says the dog survived the attack and is doing fine.

Staff removed the alligator from the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County EMS on Friday responded to reports of an alligator bite.

According to EMS, the incident happened sometime during the 3:00 p.m. hour.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No details on the condition of the victim were provided.

An exact location was not immediately available.

