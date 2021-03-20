Berkeley County band teacher suspended for pawning student’s saxophone

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Board of Education recently decided to suspend the educator certificate of Romie Lane Doss for a period of one year following a 2018 incident in which Doss stole a student’s saxophone and sold it at a local pawn shop.

According to the report, Doss was the band director at Sedgefield Middle school at the time of the incident. A student returned from summer break in August of 2018 and found that a saxophone, which had been left in the band room over break, was missing.

Police logged the instrument’s serial number into the National Crime Information Center and nearly a year later, the item showed up at a pawn shop in Charleston. Doss was the seller.

Doss was charged with grand larceny and ordered to repay the pawn shop. He said that he regretted his action, which he described as “an act of desperation resulting from financial circumstances.”

The report states that Doss has “completed pretrial intervention to have the criminal charge dropped.”