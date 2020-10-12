Berkeley Electric sends crew to Louisiana to aid with Hurricane Delta

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews from Berkeley Electric Cooperative left on Sunday morning to assist Jeff Davis Electric (JDEC) with outage recovery in the wake of Hurricane Delta in Louisiana.

High winds and flooding left 100% of JDEC members without power just six weeks after Hurricane Laura.

After Hurricane Laura, Berkeley Electric spent three weeks assisting JDEC with outage recovery by sending over 50 linemen and support personnel.

Berkeley Electric officials say they will be joined by four other South Carolina cooperatives, who are also sending crews to assist with restoration efforts.

