‘Beyond repair.’ Fire destroys 60 guitars, 100 paintings at house of Avett Brothers’ father in North Carolina

Photo: Allen Volunteer Fire Department

CONCORD, N.C. — A fire has destroyed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings at the North Carolina home of Jim Avett. He is the father of Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers band.

According to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department, the fire occurred at 12:53 p.m. Friday in the City of Concord. As firefighters arrived at the house, they observed heavy fire coming from the garage.

“The fire started from a golf cart,” Jim Avett posted on Facebook. “Half the house is totally beyond repair.”

Officials said that arriving firefighters saw “heavy fire from the garage” and entered the house to keep the flames from spreading. No one was hurt, although Jim Avett said a cat was missing. Two K-9’s were rescued.

The Avett Brothers, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, are based in North Carolina and have a national following. Jim Avett said on Facebook that the blaze is “not a knockout punch.”

“We have the strength, attitude, faith and abilities to move forward,” he wrote. “And we will!”