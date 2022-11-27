SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A bicyclist died Friday night days after a crash in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred Wednesday on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive.

The bicyclist was traveling on the road when she was hit by another vehicle. She was taken to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. Friday, according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office identified her as 28-year-old Alexis Nicole Cook. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.