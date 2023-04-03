DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A cargo train hit and killed a bicyclist early Sunday morning, according to the Dunn Police Department.

Officers said they were called at about 12:10 a.m. to the railroad tracks in the area of Pearsall Street after getting a report that a bicyclist had been hit by a train. When they got to the scene, police said the bicyclist had died.

Police determined that a CSX cargo train was traveling north when it hit the bicyclist. CSX said no one on the train’s crew was hurt in the crash.

Investigators with CSX and the Dunn police collected evidence at the scene. A medical examiner was also called to the scene, according to the police department.

Officers said they are working to determine the identity of the bicyclist and that the incident remains under investigation.