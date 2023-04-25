DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist in Durham has sexually assaulted another three women in the past month, and the groping has become more aggressive, according to police.

Durham police on Monday said they still need the public’s help identifying the person who they say has been inappropriately touching women on Copper Leaf Parkway since late March.

During that time, a total of six women have reported being groped in the 2000 block of the street, police said. The women have had their backsides grabbed while they were walking dogs, walking with strollers or doing other activities.

“It’s a little scary because it’s just me and my dog, and we walk through the woods and take the trails and walk through the neighborhood all the time,” Mary Sprague said. “So yeah, it’s a little scary thinking about that.”

Police said the incidents typically have taken place between 4 and 6 p.m. and that the assaults have become more aggressive. The bicyclist was last seen Friday wearing a hoodie with the sleeves cut off and neon-orange shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator M. Supernaw at 919-560-4440 ext. 29316 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.