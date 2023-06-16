WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — President Biden announced Friday that he has chosen to appoint North Carolina’s former Department of Health and Human Services secretary to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the president said in a Friday statement, is “one of the nation’s top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations, and a proven track-record protecting Americans’ health and safety.”

The announcement comes three days after Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) co-signed a letter opposing Cohen as the choice, in part, due to her “strong affiliation with the Democrat Party and the COVID-19 lockdowns.”

Cohen quickly became one of the most recognized people in North Carolina during her daily updates of COVID-19 infections and protocols and eventually, the rollout of the vaccine.

Prior to running the NCDHHS, Cohen also served as the chief operating officer for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.