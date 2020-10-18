Biden traveling to speak in NC Sunday, campaign says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As record numbers flock to early voting in North Carolina and Election Day nears, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is heading to North Carolina this weekend, his campaign said Friday afternoon.

The former vice president will visit Durham to speak about early voting early Sunday afternoon.

There will be a separate car parade related to the campaign that Biden will not attend, officials said.

The Durham event is designed to “urge North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state’s in-person early voting period, which ends October 31,” the Biden campaign news release said.

The car parade event, called Todos Con Biden, will start around 3 p.m.

The event will include a car parade to an early voting location, Biden’s campaign said. The location for Biden’s speech and the starting area of the car parade have not been revealed as of Saturday evening.

“The event will bring together Latino supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Biden’s campaign said.

President Donald Trump will be back in the state next week, making a campaign stop in Gastonia.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will visit on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and is expected to deliver remarks at 7 p.m.

Trump was in Greenville Thursday where he held a rally at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. The visit came 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.