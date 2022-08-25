BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bigfoot has been “spotted” at least twice this year in South Carolina, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

A report states that there was a Class A sighting this month during the day by three people in a vehicle at Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County, according to the organization. In July, a professional forester reported a Class B sighting involving “wood knocks” near Charlotte.

And in October, another Class B sighting was reported after “chatter and wood knock” was heard on the Broad River near Gaffney. Bigfoot believers often believe that the creatures knock wood together to warn people to stay out of their territory.

An incident is classified as a Class A sighting if there is a clear sighting “in circumstances where misinterpretations or misidentification of other animals can be ruled out with greater confidence,” according to the organization. A Class B sighting is when a sasquatch is seen from a far distance or if there is poor lighting.

The state has dozens of reported Bigfoot sightings, according to the organization, with Lee County touting the most, at eight. Horry County has three reported sightings, with the most recent in 2007.

The August report states that the three witnesses saw the cryptid crossing a street.

“The creature was walking upright, taking strides quickly to our left, and disappeared into the bush on the left side of the road directly in front of us,” part of the report reads. “We only witnessed the lower torso of the creature as it’s head and shoulders were hidden behind a pine tree and a palmetto stump on the left side of the road. The height of the creature is estimated as being between 5 to 6 feet tall. Legs were approximately 3 feet long, human like jointed knee, with dark brown, splotchy black hair that was approximately 2 inches long. The incident happened quickly and lasted for only a few seconds as the creature disappeared quickly into the thick underbrush. There were no sounds or odors noticed by any of us.”

The witnesses added that they’ve taken many trips to the park, but they’ve never witnessed anything like it. They reported it to the Hunting Island State Park office.

“We were all in a state of amazement as to what occurred as it happened so quickly,” the report reads.

Myrtle Beach’s most recent sighting, in April 2007, was from a pedestrian on the outskirts of Little River and North Myrtle Beach. In September 1998, a motorist reports seeing Bigfoot at night on Highway 917. The third listed report, from April 1974, was from a security guard who saw the creature at night at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

The organization using volunteers to determine if it finds a report credible or not, noting that “none of the modern reports in the BFRO’s online database are made public without some kind of investigation.” If the organization can’t get in touch with a witness, then it is not considered credible.