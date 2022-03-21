FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A “confrontation” between four rival biker gangs led to a shooting at a Fayetteville hotel that left three dead and three more injured, police said Monday evening.

Police said officers responded about 8:50 p.m. Saturday to the Baymont Ramada, located at 1707 Owen Drive.

William Franklin Davis Sr., 42, of Fayetteville, died at the scene. Keith Allan Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge, Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York, were both taken to the hospital and later died.

Three others were hurt and treated at the hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the shooting stemmed from a “confrontation” between the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders, and La Familia motorcycle gangs.

CBS17 talked to a cousin of the youngest person who died. He said he was in disbelief.

“I just keep on expecting him to call or come home and tell me some awesome story that happened,” Blake Stocker, Keith Dickey’s cousin said.

Police said investigators are reviewing “hundreds of hours of private security camera footage, license plate reader data, and city-owned cameras” but no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call 910-729-2525 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.