Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC gov’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday, signing off changes made by the Senate to the bill.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing.

The House originally passed the bill in March. Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee and lowering the number of bullets that someone must fire at a target in an accuracy test to get a permit from 50 to 25 shots.

House members on Wednesday voted against an effort that would essentially remove the training and permit requirements from the bill. Though representatives approved such a bill last month, senators have not taken that proposal up.

South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry, joining atypical partners such as California, Florida, Illinois and New York.