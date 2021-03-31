Bill to ban South Carolina business owners from firing employees who don’t get COVID-19 vaccine moves forward

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Medical Affairs Committee met today and passed a bill that would prevent business owners from firing an employee who didn’t want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senators say this bill was initially brought forward because they heard testimony that some employers said if you don’t get the vaccine, we’re going to move on and hire somebody else.

“Nothing limits the employers authority to mandate quarantines for employers who have been diagnosed or symptoms or been in close contact with symptoms so the employer can still control his or her workplace, but they just can’t terminate someone,” was a statement made during discussion.

The point was made that South Carolina is a right-to-work state, meaning employers can terminate an employee without giving a reason.

Senators say because of that, they changed the language of the initial proposed bill to saying that instead of firing, employers can offer an incentive to receiving the vaccine like giving a half day off with pay to get the vaccine.

News13 reached out to viewers on Facebook asking for their thoughts.

“I think healthcare is something that is very personal and I don’t think your employer should have any say in your healthcare, any part of it,” Surfside resident Lisa Burkey said.

There is an exception to the bill and that goes for healthcare businesses.

“We narrowed it down to, you can’t fire somebody for this unless they work in a health-related job where they potentially expose a vulnerable population,” was a statement made during discussion.

The bill now goes to the senate floor for final discussion and vote.