Bill would require trash clean up before mowing by SC roads

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker is pushing a bill to require contractors to clean up trash before they mow near highways.

Republican Rep. Richie Yow says his bill was prompted after a hunk of metal thrown up by a mower shattered his passenger window while he drove on a rural highway in his Chesterfield County district.

The bill would also require contractors to make sure the highway is clear of grass and other debris after the workers finish mowing.

The Department of Transportation warned the bill as written could double the $20 million the state currently pays for mowing contracts.

