ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An employee at the Biltmore Estate was killed Saturday after a tree fell during a windstorm, a spokesperson said.

The Buncombe County EMS and Asheville Fire and Rescue, along with additional law enforcement all responded to the scene.

“This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event,” Biltmore officials said in a statement. “We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker.”

The Biltmore reopened on Sunday after being closed for part of Saturday because of a power outage. The area had been under a high-wind warning.

The incident happened nearly a year after New York City firefighter Casey Skudin was killed when a tree fell his car near the entrance of the Biltmore Estate.