Biologists find second litter of bobcat kittens on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Biologists found a litter of bobcats kittens were found on Kiawah Island this week.

Town leaders say three four-day old kittens – two males and one female – were found by town biologists on Tuesday in the second den of the year. The bobcats were fitted with PIT tags and placed back in the den “to resume their snuggles,” the town said. “Our mom is Bobcat 300!”

The season’s first litter was discovered in early April and included two male kittens. They were also microchipped by town biologists.