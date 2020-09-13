Blackface photo surfaces of possible SC High School student; school leaders aware of incident

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 has received what some say was a racist picture posted to social media by a possible Fox Creek High School student.

“Happy birthday girly!! Now can I say n-” a picture showed.

NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk contacted the South Carolina Public Charter School. With multiple pictures attached to an email, he asked school leaders if they were aware of the incident, if they could confirm the young lady is a student at Fox Creek, and if they had a statement about the overall situation.

“We are aware of the situation and will prepare a statement to send at a later time,” officials told Shawn in an email Sunday morning.

Fox Creek High School is a public college-prep charter school within the South Carolina Public Charter School District located near North Augusta. It serves students in grades 9–12 in Aiken and Edgefield counties.

