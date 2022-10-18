OCRACOKE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thousands of fish have washed ashore on Ocracoke Island, creating an unusual sight for people on the island.

However, Dr. Janet Nye of the UNC Institute of Marine Science said it is considered ‘normal behavior.’

“This particular fish, bluefish, have an extremely high metabolism and eat a lot,” Nye said. “They’re incredibly aggressive, and will often chase bait through the close-to-shore surf zone, herding them toward the beach.”

The fish’s behavior is easily explained, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Large schools of big fish attack bait fish near the surface, churning the water like a washing machine,” NOAA said. “They feed voraciously on their prey, eating almost anything they can catch and swallow.”

They then end up coming ashore as they cram themselves into such a small amount of space that there isn’t enough oxygen left in the water.