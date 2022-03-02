GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — BMW plans to add 200 new jobs at its manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company is in the process of building a new logistics and technical training center, BMW Manufacturing President Dr. Robert Engelhorn said Wednesday in Greenville. The plant will also add a 219,000-square-foot press shop, scheduled to start production in the summer of 2024.

Courtesy BMW

It will take raw coils of steel, cut them into blanks, and stamp sheet metal parts for future BMW models. Those components include hang-on parts such as the vehicle’s four doors, fenders, exterior body sides, and liftgate.

“As the home of BMW’s largest manufacturing operation in the world, we are proud to be a part of BMW’s history and plans for the future,” said South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey said in a statement. “BMW is a true steward of their community, and this latest investment in their operations and employees is reason to celebrate. We know that BMW will continue to accomplish great things in our state.”

The company said it has invested more than $12 billion in its South Carolina operations since 1992.

Engelhorn also announced that the company is moving toward carbon neutrality and that it hopes to have its BMW lines fully carbon neutral by 2025 and its Rolls Royce and Mini brands fully carbon neutral in the 2030s.