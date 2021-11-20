BMW to expand in South Carolina with $100M logistics center

GREER, S.C. (AP) — BMW will expand its South Carolina operations with the construction of a $100 million logistics center, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office says.

The facility will be located near the German automaker’s existing factory in Greer, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The new logistics center will be connected to existing Spartanburg County operations with two private bridges.

Officials report the logistics facility is expected to be up and running by the middle of next year and will help supply parts to the nearby factory.

The Spartanburg County campus currently employs more than 11,000 people and the plant has produced more than five million vehicles since 1994, according to BMW’s website.