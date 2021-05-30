Boating crash on South Carolina’s Lake Murray injures 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five people were injured when two boats collided on Lake Murray.

News outlets reported that the crash happened Friday evening. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a cabin cruiser boat carrying two people collided with a pontoon boat with six onboard.

A department spokeswoman said all the injuries happened to people on the pontoon boat, including two serious injuries.

The State Newspaper reported that the accident happened in a popular part of Lake Murray between two peninsulas with restaurants and bars where boats can dock.

