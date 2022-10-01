OPELIKA, A.L. (WRBL) — A grizzly discovery early Saturday morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.

The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, Alabama was discovered at about 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up their load at the dumpster when they saw a body and called the police.

Mercer had a gunshot wound. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton has notified the family.

As of Saturday morning, an arrest has not been made.

Opelika police need the public’s assistance in solving this homicide. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. Anyone can remain anonymous.