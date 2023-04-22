GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found during a search for a missing person in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found near the 12800-block of Old White Horse Road near Travelers Rest around 3 p.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that deputies were searching for a missing person in the area when the body was discovered.

There’s no word yet on how the woman died but the sheriff’s office said there are no signs of foul play at this time.

The coroner’s office identified the woman as 38-year-old Evilyn Loaiza Alvarez, the missing person that the sheriff’s office was searching to find.

Alvarez was estimated to have been dead for approximately one week, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.