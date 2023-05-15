SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a marina at a North Carolina lake on Saturday.

Deputies found the body in the water at Fontana Lake’s Wilderness Marina in the Greasy Branch area, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled, but the coroner’s office has not released the person’s identity.

Authorities do not think there is an ongoing threat to the community and say they will release more details when information becomes available.