WILSON COUNTY, T.N. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning car Monday morning at a boat ramp in Wilson County.

The vehicle was discovered burning at about 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp that leads to the Cumberland River.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, someone from across the water saw the car on fire and called 911. First responders were able to extinguish the fire, which is when they found one person dead inside the vehicle.

Detectives are currently investigating. No additional information was immediately released.