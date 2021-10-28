Body found Monday in Robeson County identified as missing 42-year-old woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A body found Monday in Robeson County has been identified as missing 42-year-old Jessica Lawrence, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence’s body was found during a search in the area of Tom M. Road near Rowland. Lawrence was reported missing by a family member but was last seen Sept. 26.

“Not the information we wanted to hear but sadly, as expected we have terrible news to report,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I spoke with Jessica’s mother today and while this does bring a little relief to the family as to her being located, I can assure the public that we plan to bring the person(s) to justice that were involved in this heinous crime.”

Michael L. Brayboy, 42, of Rowland, was spotted driving the jeep of Lawrence. Brayboy was taken into custody after a traffic stop in the area of Highway 710 North in Red Springs, deputies said. He’s charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

A friend of Lawrence’s said her and Brayboy had plans to go to Pembroke the night she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office t 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.