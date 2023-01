CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard.

“The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp with CCSO said. “There is no known danger to the community.”

This is a developing story.