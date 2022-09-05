JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews located a body Monday morning near James Island Yacht Club.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Marine Patrol Unit responded to an unoccupied boat at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, the boat was found “doing circles” without an operator in front of James Island Yacht Club.

Crews stopped the boat and found it was empty.

Crews accompanied by a Coast Guard helicopter searched the area Sunday night and Monday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered a body from the water just before 8:00 a.m. on Monday. It is not confirmed whether the body matches the identity of the missing boater.

Law enforcement will remain on the scene as SCDNR investigates.

The identity of the body and cause of death will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.