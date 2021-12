AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a child’s body has been found after a fire was put out in a burning home in Aiken.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says that 10-year-old Traci Smith died Wednesday of smoke/soot inhalation and thermal injuries.

The State newspaper reports that when firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, the child’s body was discovered.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.