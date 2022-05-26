ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Search crews have recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who was swept away in the Cape Fear River on Monday.

Edwin Ordonez-Vasquez and his brother, 29-year-old Emilson Ordonez-Vasquez, were with a group at the river near the Erwin Park Cape Fear River access, located at 1002 S. 13th St., to get to an island.

They attempted to get to an island in the river when the brothers were swept away by the current.

Emilson Ordonez-Vasquez’s body was recovered by crews on Monday evening. Edwin Ordonez-Vasquez’s body was located early Wednesday.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said a bystander tried to save the brothers but couldn’t.

The rain eventually stopped the recovery operation on Monday night.

Fort Bragg sent a watercraft out to the scene to assist with recovery on Tuesday.

Family members stood by all day on Tuesday for updates while heartbroken. The sheriff said the father of the brothers had to seek medical treatment for heart issues.

“Losing two children in a day’s time — we need to keep this family in prayer. And hopefully we can find this other body and bring some kind of closure to this family,” Coats said.