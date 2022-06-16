CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The body of a boater who went missing Tuesday was recovered Wednesday in the Charleston Harbor.

According to the Charleston Police Department, an elderly man was boating with friends in the Wappoo Cut when he decided to take a swim, but was swept away by the current.

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard searched until nightfall Tuesday and resumed the search the next day.

At about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, the man’s body was recovered in the Charleston Harbor near the Battery.