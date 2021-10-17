Body of missing North Carolina mother found; ex-boyfriend arrested in Myrtle Beach, charged with murder

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia woman who had been missing since last week has been found and her ex-boyfriend has been charged with her murder after being arrested in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, CMPD said Sunday.

Charles Combs, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of LaPorscha Baldwin. A multi-agency operation found Baldwin’s body on Thursday in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

Baldwin was reported missing by family members on Oct. 10 in Gastonia. An investigation revealed that she had last been seen in Mecklenburg County, prompting CMPD’s missing persons department to get involved.

Combs, an ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect and a search ensued. He was taken into custody on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to the police report.

‘The FBI, SLED, CMPD, Gastonia Police, and Myrtle Beach Police were all involved in the case.

Combs will be extradited to Mecklenburg County. This remains an active investigation.