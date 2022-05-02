CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student was found with a loaded weapon on the campus of Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology in west Charlotte Monday morning, officials confirmed.

School district officials said the student was walking through one of the school’s newly installed body scanners when the gun was detected.

The weapon was the first in the district to be detected by the scanners.

Officials said the student was arrested.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is in the process of rolling out body scanners in a number of schools across the district in response to a number of firearm incidents in the past year.

District officials are still discussing the use of clear backpacks after their distribution was paused to due health concerns.