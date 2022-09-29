CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on Wednesday released bodycam footage that shows the moments before a 14-year-old shot an officer in December 2021.

The shooting happened on Dec. 27, 2021, after as officers were called to the 6100 block of Winged Elm Court to investigate a reported theft from a vehicle.

A 911 caller said someone had pointed a firearm at a nearby resident. Responding officers came upon the suspect but the person ran away from the scene. At that time, they did not know the person was a juvenile, CMPD said.

During a short chase, the armed teen fired at the pursuing officer, Elliott Whitley, authorities said, hitting him in the shoulder.

Whitley fired back, but the teen was not hit and continued to run with the weapon toward an apartment complex, as well as in the direction of other responding officers.

The teen, later identified as a 14-year-old with an extensive history that included 46 criminal cases dating back as far as 2014, was taken into custody without further incident, CMPD said.

Whitley was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that Whitley was justified in his actions, including returning fire, due to the deadly threat posed by the suspect, CMPD said.

Full bodycam footage below: