Bojangles to begin serving pulled pork BBQ menu items

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJHL) – In honor of the upcoming National Pulled Pork Day on October 12, Bojangles is announcing its barbecue expansion to its menu.

According to a release from the restaurant chain, the Carolina-style, pulled pork BBQ will be available in three forms: a sandwich combo, a dinner plate or in a tub as an add-on to a Big Bo Box Family Meal.

The new barbecue options are premiering at Bojangles locations this week.

Bojangles says the BBQ options are the perfect pairing for the new Mountain Dew Southern Shock, which is only available for a limited time.

The chain is also adding its Pork Chop Griller Biscuit for a limited time.