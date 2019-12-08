Bomb squad responds after live grenade found in donated dresser at North Carolina store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A bomb squad unit responded after a live hand grenade was found in donated furniture at a Habitat for Humanity store in Durham Saturday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. at the Habitat ReStore of Durham/Chapel Hill at 5501 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, according to store officials.

The store was evacuated during the incident.

“We closed briefly today while the police dealt with a live grenade we found in a donated dresser,” Habitat store officials said in a post on Facebook. “The volunteer who found (the grenade) very calmly took it outside the building before alerting management, who called law enforcement.”

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded and took the grenade from the scene, police said.

“We are open again to shoppers and donors, but please check your drawers before donating to the ReStores!” the Facebook post said.