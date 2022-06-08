OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office investigated after a threat was made Wednesday morning to the Oconee County Courthouse in Walhalla.

Deputies said authorities a call at about10:30 a.m. from someone who threatened to blow up a courthouse.

The courthouse was then evacuated.

Clemson University Police helped deputies conduct a search inside the building and Walhalla Police Department assisted by providing security on the outside of the courthouse during the sweep.

Officials said the building appeared safe and no explosives were discovered in the building.